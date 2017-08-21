Feds: Texas man tried planting bomb on Confederate statue

Houston firefighters arrive a the scene of a "law enforcement operation" led by the FBI in Houston. Andrew Schneck of Houston was arrested Saturday night, Aug. 19, after a Houston park ranger spotted him kneeling in bushes in front of the statue of Confederate officer Richard Dowling in Hermann Park. He has been charged with trying to plant explosives at the statue of Confederate officer Richard Dowling in the park, federal officials said Monday. Houston Chronicle via AP Godofredo A. Vasquez