Ohio governor not backing bailout for state's nuclear plants

Ohio's governor says he can't see supporting a proposed financial rescue of Ohio's two nuclear plants that's now stalled in the state Legislature.
Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) said Monday that it's up to FirstEnergy Corp. to figure out how to keep its nuclear plants operating without a state-approved bailout.
Akron-based FirstEnergy wants Ohio lawmakers to sign off on an electricity rate increase for its customers to keep alive the two nuclear plants along Lake Erie.
The company says the aging nuclear plants can't compete with new natural gas plants that are much cheaper to run.
Kasich was in the Toledo area Monday for the opening of a new $800 million natural gas plant. He says natural gas plants are a key part of the state's energy future.
