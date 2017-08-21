Dudamel tour of US cancelled amid feud with Venezuela govt

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, maestro Gustavo Dudamel of Venezuela conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert at the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a televised appearance Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, said the musical director had been deceived by Venezuela’s enemies into betraying the socialist government that had for years generously supported the world-famous El Sistema musical education program. Dudamel for years toured with El Sistema ensembles and even appeared alongside Maduro in 2014 amid a wave of anti-government unrest to survey plans for a concert hall to be built in his name. But he publicly broke with the government in May after a member of El Sistema was killed in another wave of protests.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, maestro Gustavo Dudamel of Venezuela conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert at the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a televised appearance Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, said the musical director had been deceived by Venezuela’s enemies into betraying the socialist government that had for years generously supported the world-famous El Sistema musical education program. Dudamel for years toured with El Sistema ensembles and even appeared alongside Maduro in 2014 amid a wave of anti-government unrest to survey plans for a concert hall to be built in his name. But he publicly broke with the government in May after a member of El Sistema was killed in another wave of protests. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, maestro Gustavo Dudamel of Venezuela conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert at the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a televised appearance Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, said the musical director had been deceived by Venezuela’s enemies into betraying the socialist government that had for years generously supported the world-famous El Sistema musical education program. Dudamel for years toured with El Sistema ensembles and even appeared alongside Maduro in 2014 amid a wave of anti-government unrest to survey plans for a concert hall to be built in his name. But he publicly broke with the government in May after a member of El Sistema was killed in another wave of protests. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Dudamel tour of US cancelled amid feud with Venezuela govt

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 12:34 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

A four-city U.S. tour by classical music maestro Gustavo Dudamel is being cancelled following President Nicolas Maduro's complaints about the Venezuela-born conductor's criticism of the government's crackdown on protests.

Dudamel's tour with the government-backed Venezuelan National Youth Orchestra was set to begin Sept. 9 near Washington before continuing to Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Dudamel on Twitter Monday called the cancellation "heartbreaking" and said he would continue "to fight for a better Venezuela."

Dudamel gave no reason for the cancellation, but Maduro last week blasted the Los Angeles Philharmonic's musical director, accusing him of being duped by Venezuela's enemies into criticizing the government that has for years been one of his biggest promoters.

Dudamel is scheduled to tour China with another government orchestra in October.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video