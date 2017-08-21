More Politics News

Vermont governor launches clean water week

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 11:56 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials have launched Vermont Clean Water Week to highlight efforts to clean up water in the state such as Lake Champlain and to celebrate the state's waterways.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2vSngaw ) that communities around Vermont will be holding water-related events this week, like boating tours, nature walks and tours of waste water treatment plants.

Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker says Vermonters have an opportunity "to get out and really see and value clean water at nearly 60 events this coming week."

More information and a listing of events can be found online on the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation's website at dec.vermont.gov.

