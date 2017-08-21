Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials

Minneapolis Star Tribune, Aug. 18
Reward, don't punish, Minnesota health care innovation
Minnesotans ought to pause for a moment of appreciation after national headlines last week warned that health insurance "premiums will soar" from the latest misguided effort in Washington, D.C., to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
More than in most states, policymakers here took advantage of the opportunities to innovate that President Barack Obama's health reform law provided. One worthy result is a revamped MinnesotaCare program that may pay an unexpected dividend: insulating consumers in the state's private market from 20 percent premium price hikes due to the uncertainty over the Obama law's "cost-sharing reduction subsidies," or CSRs.
This state innovation ought to be rewarded by the Trump administration as it considers its next steps on health care. Unfortunately, there's a risk that this pioneering reform could be undercut by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. The state's congressional delegation must not let this happen.
The Tuesday report that put a timely spotlight on CSRs' link to coverage costs comes from the respected Congressional Budget Office. CSRs are one of two key ways that the Obama law helps people who buy on the individual market — meaning they don't get coverage through a job or a public program — pay for private health insurance. Those who qualify get tax credits to help pay monthly coverage costs. CSRs are also available to offset high deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses.
The Obama law requires insurers to provide CSR aid to consumers, with the federal government reimbursing insurers monthly. As congressional efforts to repeal the Obama law have faltered, the Trump administration has threatened to stop these payments, mostly out of spite, it seems.
Insurers wouldn't simply swallow these losses but likely would recoup the dollars by increasing the cost of individual policies. The CBO estimated a 20 percent increase nationally for popular individual plans in 2018 if CSR aid ends. The Trump administration announced last week that it would reimburse insurers this month, but the aid's future remains uncertain.
The good news is that Minnesota's private insurance market is shielded from potential hikes more than most states'. The reason: Consumers who would be eligible for CSRs generally aren't buying private plans, meaning insurers here wouldn't have to raise prices to recoup losses. Instead, these consumers are covered through the state-run MinnesotaCare program.
MinnesotaCare serves about 90,000 people who make too much for Medical Assistance but not enough to comfortably afford private insurance. While the program predates the Affordable Care Act, the 2013 Legislature and Gov. Mark Dayton's administration pushed for changes that allow it to capture millions of additional federal dollars to pay its costs. The CSR reimbursements are part of this federal funding stream, providing around $103 million a year toward MinnesotaCare's bottom line. Only one other state — New York — has employed this strategy.
Unfortunately, the threat to defund CSRs could undermine MinnesotaCare finances. Experts differ on whether the state could make use of another mechanism to make up for the lost funds, but losing any aid would not be good. Cutting off these funds could also discourage other states from innovating, which is why Price should protect programs like MinnesotaCare. Through a spokeswoman, Price declined to comment last week on what the agency's MinnesotaCare policy will be.
Neither consumers nor insurers are well-served by the month-to-month uncertainty over CSR reimbursements. These funds help stabilize the private market and allow state innovations like MinnesotaCare to flourish. Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, has sensibly said Congress should simply appropriate the funds rather than leave it up to the administration. Minnesota's three Republican House representatives should lead on this, too.
St. Cloud Times, Aug. 18
Remember, this is a nation built on equality
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
Who would have thought that 241 years later, Americans would still be fighting over these words?
Even more unfathomable: Who would have thought the words and behavior of the president of the United States in 2017 would show he does not side with our Founding Fathers?
Yet that was a reality confirmed when hate groups praised the president's reactions to their armed-turned-deadly demonstration Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Don't kid yourself. These marchers were not rallying to save a statue. They were amassing to show their intention to dominate and destroy people of races and religions different from their own.
Witness those openly carrying firearms, while their defenders widely claim the counter protesters were the only ones prepared for battle.
Witness those standing outside a synagogue hurling deadly insults and giving Nazi salutes.
Witness those carrying Confederate and swastika flags, again chanting about death and domination.
And witness one believer's decision to turn a car into a deadly weapon, fortunate to have killed "only" one.
None of that is about a statue. It's all about bigotry and intolerance.
Yet President Trump has failed to draw a bright line between these groups and counter-protesters. Instead, he's doubled down on blaming both sides. He also incredulously claimed there are "fine, fine people" on both sides, and repeated the falsehood that counter-protesters had no permits.
As The Washington Post noted, by Thursday "Trump on two occasions said counter-protesters lacked a permit to demonstrate in Charlottesville. But they did have permits for rallies on Saturday — and they did not need one to go into or gather near Emancipation Park, where white nationalists scheduled their rally. No permits were needed to march on the U-Va. campus on Friday night."
In fact, noting and calling out misleading and wrong statements like Trump's are a big step rank-and-file Americans can take to help combat the hate these groups are trying to spread.
Americans should demand their elected officials stand strong in defiance of anyone who preaches hate, violence and supremacy over others. A few tweets won't cut it — social media doesn't constitute a policy statement.
But those same Americans who must call on their leaders to oppose supremacists also bear a heavy responsibility. In our daily discussions about this dark time in our nation's life, it's incumbent upon all of us to remember that facts matter. Make sure you have them — and that you have them straight — and respectfully requests others do the same.
"... All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
Our very existence as one people began with these words. There can be no debate about them.
Mankato Free Press, Aug. 19
Little particles could become big problem
On the heels of the governor traveling to the area to talk about water quality last week, it was clear that plenty of issues need to be addressed. One of those involves microscopic particles that could lead to big problems.
Microplastics should be on the radar when addressing water quality concerns along with the usual big players, such as runoff from farmland, urban use of fertilizers, treatment systems and property inundated by bigger storms, and the list goes on.
Tiny microplastics — measuring fewer than 5 millimeters across — are known to be in our water supplies. Plastics are ubiquitous — from plastic bags to synthetic fabrics that break down.
The good news is Congress passed a ban on the microbeads, barring manufacturers from adding the tiny spheres to products beginning last month.
Even with that action, the widespread presence of other types of plastics in water may be a major concern as the amount of plastics in our water, and consequently our own bodies, starts accumulating. A U.S. Geological Survey studying the St. Croix, Namekagon and Mississippi rivers in 2015 found plastics in all of the samples they took of water, sediment, fish and mussels. They found as many as 111 microscopic pieces of plastic in a single fish, MPR News reports.
Researchers have determined the plastic is in our water; the problem is that determination has not yet been made about what level is "safe." The recent report by MPR cites there is no legal requirement for wastewater plants to treat for microplastics.
If you polled most people, it would be safe to say most would prefer that plastics not be in their water. Industry, lawmaker and consumers need to get in front of the problem and take measures to reduce plastic in water as soon as possible.
Cities need to prepare to retrofit plants to tackle screening for microplastics as more is learned about them. But preventing the plastics from getting into the water stream makes a lot more sense than trying to remove it once it is in.
The public needs to let government officials know that water quality is a long-term issue that needs a big-picture approach to managing.
