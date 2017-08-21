Report: New Mexico has yet to spend all water project money

New Mexico authorized over $83 million in capital outlay funding for dozens of water infrastructure projects across the state in 2014, and more than one third has yet to be spent.
A review by analysts with the Legislative Finance Committee shows 119 projects are classified as closed. That includes some that have been completed and other inactive projects that were de-authorized as part of a move by lawmakers and the governor to balance the state budget.
Nearly three-quarters of the projects are for local entities and are overseen by the state Environment Department. Agency officials have said much of the slow progress stemmed from projects not having completed plans or designs when the funds were first appropriated.
The review found over 70 of the projects overseen by the agency are now complete.
Comments