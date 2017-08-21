Concern continues over worker camps in southern New Mexico

It could be October before one southeastern New Mexico county decides on a new ordinance regulating the worker camps that have popped up as a result of the region's oil boom.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2vQoTDV) several residents shared their concerns about traffic, safety and property values during a public meeting last week.
The Eddy County Commission in July extended a freeze on the building of any so-called man camps while they work on the ordinance. The county's planning committee will discuss the draft at its meeting in September, and officials are hopeful the full commission can take up the matter in October.
Among other things, the draft sets a limit of 30 occupants per acre for man camps and a limit of 12 per acre for an RV park.
