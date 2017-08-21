Delaware boy, 9, writes mayor asking for safer roadways

A 9-year-old is fulfilling his civic duty by writing a letter to a Delaware city's mayor asking for traffic safety improvements in his neighborhood.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Joey Tosh-Morelli has convinced Newark officials and Mayor Polly Sierer to paint "stop ahead" warnings at intersections before signs.
Tosh-Morelli wrote to Sierer earlier this month explaining how many drivers do not fully stop at the intersection in front of his house. With a handwritten letter and drawn diagram, he showed Sierer an example of where to place warnings.
Tosh-Morelli says the idea was inspired by similar road warnings he saw while riding with his grandparents in New Jersey.
Sierer says the city hopes to have the warnings painted before Tosh-Morelli starts fourth grade in the coming weeks.
Comments