Man charged with killing activist, daughter to be arraigned

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 10:23 AM

WATERBURY, Conn.

A Connecticut man accused of killing an anti-domestic violence activist and her 9-year-old daughter faces murder and other charges.

Anthony Rutherford is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Police say 29-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and her daughter were found dead Friday in their Waterbury apartment. Brodie's 2-year-old daughter was found screaming outside, but was physically uninjured.

The motive for the killings hasn't been announced. Authorities say the 28-year-old Rutherford had been living with Brodie.

Brodie was vice president of Mothers of Victim's Equality, a nonprofit group that educates about dating and domestic violence. A vigil in her memory was planned for Monday evening.

Rutherford is detained on $2.5 million bail. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

