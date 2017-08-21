University president's mansion made tax exempt

Records show the New Jersey home where the president of Rowan University lives has been made tax exempt after the university's foundation bought it for $925,000.
Harrison Township Administrator Mark Gravinese tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2wpKgyZ ) the university was granted the tax exemption for Ali Houshmand's home in 2016. Records show the home ownership was transferred from the university to the foundation.
Gravinese says the loss of tax revenue will have an impact, but the town is expecting to benefit from upcoming developments.
The university did a payment in lieu of taxes in 2007 when it purchased the former president's home in Woodbury. Gravinese says there has not been a discussion on a similar payment.
A university spokesman says the school is planning to meet with local officials.
