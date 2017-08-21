Another Democrat enters race to oppose US Rep. King

Another Democrat has entered the race to oppose U.S. Rep. Steve King in Iowa's 4th Congressional District.
Paul Dahl, of Webster City, announced his candidacy Saturday and said his campaign platform focuses on seven areas: agriculture, campaign finance reform, education, environment, government spending, health care and Social Security.
The 52-year-old Dahl drives a bus for the Mid-Iowa Development Association Council of Governments in Hamilton. He joins Spencer councilwoman Leann Jacobsen and former baseball player J.D. Scholten in seeking the Democratic nomination. In 2013 Dahl unsuccessfully sought the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
The 4th District covers northwest and north-central Iowa.
Comments