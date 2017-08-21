Alaska NAACP members respond to Virginia clashes

On the heels of the clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, Alaska members of the NAACP met and reflected on the issues of race, bigotry and white supremacy that have dominated national attention.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2ika2OT ) local NAACP member Esther Cunningham said Saturday she appreciates Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski saying there was "no moral equivalence between those who are inciting hate and division and those that took it to the streets to make it clear that those views are unacceptable."
Cunningham says she has a better opinion of Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan after he condemned Trump's remarks that both sides were at fault.
NAACP member David Bance says he wrote both senators, thanking them for their "unambiguous remarks supporting core American values."
Comments