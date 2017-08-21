Official: Man hits patrol car, wanted to take 'out' deputy

Authorities say a man rammed his car into a sheriff deputy's cruiser and later said he was trying to take the officer "out."
King George County Sheriff's Spokeswoman Kecia Wharton tells The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star that Deputy Steve Patla was on patrol when a car crashed into the back of his cruiser.
Wharton says the car then fled the scene. Wharton says the deputy pursued the man, who eventually stopped and was taken into custody.
Wharton says when the deputy asked the man what he was doing, the man replied: "I was trying to take you out."
Wharton told the newspaper on Sunday that Reginald Van Robinson Jr. is charged with attempted capital murder of a law-enforcement officer and other offenses. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.
