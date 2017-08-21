Guam official says the island is calm despite NKorea threat

Lt. Gov. of Guam Raymond Tenorio dressed in an aloha shirt speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Tenorio who arrived in Tokyo earlier in the day reiterated the tropical island in the Pacific remain in the state of normalcy. The tension was raised as North Korea announced its plan to launch ballistic missile near the island which also hold a major U.S. base. Koji Sasahara AP Photo