The cross on top of the First Baptist Church is silhouetted in front of the sun on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Simpsonville, S.C. South Carolina is gearing up for a total solar eclipse, which will cross the state diagonally during a phenomenon that will be seen across the country. Julio Cortez AP Photo
Thousands gather in South Carolina for total solar eclipse

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

August 21, 2017 12:36 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Thousands of people from around the world gathered on Monday in Columbia, where the total solar eclipse was expected to last longer than most places in the country.

NASA estimated that as many as 1 million visitors could be in South Carolina to view the eclipse, according to information released by Columbia officials.

The total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states, starting in Oregon at 1:16 p.m. EDT and exiting near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:47 p.m. EDT.

In Columbia, the event is expected to last 2 minutes 36 seconds. That's among the longest periods of totality in the country. Forecasters expected mostly sunny weather.

Around Columbia, officials and organizations altered plans due to the expected high volume of visitors in town. The University of South Carolina pushed student move-in at its main campus back a day to Tuesday to avoid eclipse-day congestion. City officials planned an elevated police presence in and around downtown due to expected heavy traffic, although officials hadn't planned to close any streets. Thousands more than usual lined up at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

For its "Total Eclipse of the Park" on Monday, the Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team set up a festival with interactive exhibits from science, technology, engineering and math-centric organizations in advance of its home game Monday. The team planned to stop play when totality hits Columbia at around 2:41 p.m. EDT, and the team planned to wear special glow-in-the-dark jerseys, which will go up for auction after the game.

Both of South Carolina's political parties sought to capitalize on the total solar eclipse in fundraising campaigns. In an email entitled "'Eclipse' the Democrats!" the South Carolina Republican Party on Monday asked donors to contribute $20.18 toward the party's efforts to "keep Democrats TOTALLY in the dark" in next year's elections. Republicans currently hold all statewide elected offices and control both chambers of South Carolina's Legislature.

The state's Democratic Party sent supporters links to recent political articles in several outlets and reminded them of work ahead of the party.

"Nobody go blind today, there's too much work to do for Democrats all across the state!" party officials wrote.

