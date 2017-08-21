More Politics News

German authorities: no sign far-right group planned attacks

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 7:17 AM

BERLIN

German federal prosecutors say their investigation into a small group of far-right extremists has yielded no evidence they were planning attacks on police, asylum-seekers and Jews, although they're still being probed on weapons violations.

Prosecutors say in a statement Monday their investigation confirmed that Karl Burghard B., a 66-year-old German whose last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws, had an "extreme right world view."

They also say the suspects had been gathering weapons and establishing a "secure retreat" to prepare for "domestic disorder and the outbreak of the third world war" they believe is coming.

In raids across Germany in January police found large quantities of weapons and ammunition and the suspects remain under investigation for violating Germany's weapons regulations.

