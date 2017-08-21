The Latest: Big Ben's bell goes silent for years of repairs

The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and housing the bells Big Ben, is seen in London, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. On Monday 21 August at noon, Big Ben's famous bongs will sound for the last time before major conservation works are carried out. The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and Big Ben, is currently undergoing a complex programme of renovation work that will safeguard it for future generations. While this vital work takes place, the Great Bell's world famous striking will be paused until 2021 to ensure the safety of those working in the Tower. Frank Augstein AP Photo