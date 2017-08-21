Pope: Rights of migrants trump national security concerns

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017 file photo Pope Francis acknowledges faithful during his weekly general audience inside the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican. On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 Francis issued a politically pointed message for the Catholic Church's 2018 world refugee day, celebrated Jan. 14, demanding countries greatly increase their welcome to migrants and stop any collective expulsions, saying migrants' dignity and right to protection trumps national security concerns. Gregorio Borgia, files AP Photo