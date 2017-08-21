Police: Parents killed, child injured in fall from cliff

Police in western New York say two adult hikers died and one of their children was hurt after falling from a cliff.
Authorities say the bodies of 35-year-old Amanda Green and 33-year-old William Green, both of Buffalo, were discovered along with their injured 4-year-old son in Zoar Valley around 12:47 p.m. Sunday. Rescuers found the couple's 7-year-old son unharmed.
According to Erie County Sheriff's spokesman Scott Zylka, the 4-year-old boy was airlifted to Women and Children's Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The 7-year-old boy is being evaluated.
Authorities believe the two adults and child fell about 200 feet (60 meters) down a steep cliff but are not sure what caused the fall. Police continue to investigate.
