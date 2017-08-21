More Politics News

Police: Parents killed, child injured in fall from cliff

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 5:16 AM

GOWANDA, N.Y.

Police in western New York say two adult hikers died and one of their children was hurt after falling from a cliff.

Authorities say the bodies of 35-year-old Amanda Green and 33-year-old William Green, both of Buffalo, were discovered along with their injured 4-year-old son in Zoar Valley around 12:47 p.m. Sunday. Rescuers found the couple's 7-year-old son unharmed.

According to Erie County Sheriff's spokesman Scott Zylka, the 4-year-old boy was airlifted to Women and Children's Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The 7-year-old boy is being evaluated.

Authorities believe the two adults and child fell about 200 feet (60 meters) down a steep cliff but are not sure what caused the fall. Police continue to investigate.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video