Pawtucket forms advisory team amid efforts to retain PawSox

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 5:06 AM

PAWTUCKET, R.I.

The mayor of Pawtucket says he has assembled a team of financial professionals and city officials to provide economic advice as the city confronts the possible departure of its minor league baseball team.

WLNE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wey43J ) that, as one of its first tasks, the Financial Advisory team will perform an analysis of the city's portion of the funding for a proposed new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. Mayor Donald Grebien says the current plan is fair and will keep the team in town, but efforts to secure funding from the state have failed so far.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it needs a new home to replace aging McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Other cities, including Worcester, Massachusetts, are trying to persuade the team to move.

