In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region. The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship on Monday, Aug. 21, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.
The Latest: Damaged USS John S. McCain reaches Singapore

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 3:29 AM

SINGAPORE

The Latest on collision between the USS John S McCain and an oil tanker east of Singapore (all times local):

3:17 p.m.

The U.S. Navy says the USS John S. McCain has arrived at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after a collision early Monday between it and an oil tanker.

The 7th Fleet says in a statement that damage to the guided missile destroyer's hull flooded nearby compartments including crew berths, machinery and communications rooms.

It says damage control efforts prevented further flooding.

Ten sailors are missing and four were hospitalized in Singapore with injuries after being evacuated by helicopter.

A multi-national search and rescue effort involving Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the U.S. is underway.

