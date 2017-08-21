Española police chief on leave after child abuse indictment

The police chief of a troubled northern New Mexico city has been placed on leave following grand jury indictments on child abuse and witness intimidation.
Española Mayor Alice Lucero told The Santa Fe New Mexican (https://goo.gl/Z2j25Q ) last week she placed Police Chief Matthew Vigil on leave following news of the indictments out of Taos.
The grand jury handed down the indictments Thursday in a state District Court in Taos. The Rio Grande Sun first reported the indictments in an online story Friday evening. The newspaper reported the 41-year-old Vigil threatened his wife and one of her children not to talk to police in connection with an alleged domestic violence case.
The records do not show any attorneys representing Vigil.
Vigil became Española police chief in April.
