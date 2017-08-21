Bad immigration lawyers hard to find, harder to stop

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, protesters take part in a rally to oppose a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, in San Antonio, Texas, outside of the Federal Courthouse. With a rapid succession of policy changes and sharp rise in arrests, the Trump administration has created a surge of demand among immigrants in need of legal help, and hundreds of lawyers have started taking on immigration cases. But the systems for finding and reporting fraud and misconduct remain byzantine and allow bad lawyers to sometimes rack up dozens of complaints before being stopped.
FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, protesters take part in a rally to oppose a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, in San Antonio, Texas, outside of the Federal Courthouse. With a rapid succession of policy changes and sharp rise in arrests, the Trump administration has created a surge of demand among immigrants in need of legal help, and hundreds of lawyers have started taking on immigration cases. But the systems for finding and reporting fraud and misconduct remain byzantine and allow bad lawyers to sometimes rack up dozens of complaints before being stopped. Eric Gay, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, protesters take part in a rally to oppose a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, in San Antonio, Texas, outside of the Federal Courthouse. With a rapid succession of policy changes and sharp rise in arrests, the Trump administration has created a surge of demand among immigrants in need of legal help, and hundreds of lawyers have started taking on immigration cases. But the systems for finding and reporting fraud and misconduct remain byzantine and allow bad lawyers to sometimes rack up dozens of complaints before being stopped. Eric Gay, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Bad immigration lawyers hard to find, harder to stop

By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

August 21, 2017 1:03 AM

HOUSTON

With a rapid succession of policy changes and a sharp rise in arrests, the Trump administration has created a surge in demand for legal help among immigrants, and hundreds of lawyers have started taking on immigration cases.

But the systems for finding and reporting fraud and misconduct remain byzantine and allow bad lawyers to sometimes rack up dozens of complaints before they are stopped.

In Houston, a handful of attorneys help immigrants file complaints against other lawyers for overcharging them or not filing paperwork as promised.

One lawyer, Raed (RAH'-ed) Gonzalez, says immigrants are an easy mark for fraud because "it is a population that is afraid."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video