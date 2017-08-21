More Politics News

Tax credits, lottery on agenda for panel

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 12:16 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

A Maine legislative panel is set to review its investigations into a state tax credit program and Maine's lottery.

The Legislature's government oversight committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The committee will present a review of the state's Pine Tree Development Zones, which allow eligible businesses to greatly reduce or eliminate state taxes for up to ten years. Lawmakers started the tax credit program in 2003 to stimulate jobs and investment in economically distressed areas.

Unfinished business for the committee includes reports into children's investigation services and the Maine State Lottery.

The review of the lottery program was sparked by news coverage. It did not find evidence that the state emphasized marketing to specific groups like the poor.

