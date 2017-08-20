The Latest: Gift boosts Dakota State's cybersecurity program

The Latest on the $30 million donation to Dakota State University for its cybersecurity program (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
A South Dakota public university has received $30 million in private donations and $30 million in public commitments to help build its cybersecurity program.
Dakota State University President Jose-Marie Griffiths says the money should make the Madison college one of nation's leaders in cybersecurity. She says it will allow the school to increase scholarships, hire more faculty and staff, and launch "new, relevant" academic programs.
The $30 million gift from T. Denny Sanford and Miles and Lisa Beacom was announced Sunday during a celebration for the new $11.4 Beacom Institute of Technology.
South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says the state is giving an additional $10 million to the project and he expects the federal government to kick in an additional $20 million.
Miles Beacom calls it a "historic moment" for Dakota State..
10 a.m.
A South Dakota public university that bills itself as a national leader in cybersecurity is set to make a "major announcement" at the unveiling of a multi-million dollar new technology building.
Top officials plan to attend the Sunday celebration for the new Beacom Institute of Technology at Dakota State University. Deep-pocketed donors T. Denny Sanford and Miles Beacom are also reportedly expected to attend.
Sen. Mike Rounds' office beforehand teased a "groundbreaking" cybersecurity initiative announcement. The Board of Regents has a meeting scheduled that day to discuss construction at the university, which could offer a glimpse into the news.
The undisclosed announcement and unveiling of the $11.4 million technology institute on the Madison campus come after the school has pushed to be among the best cyber educators in the nation.
Comments