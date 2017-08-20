More Politics News

Man's fatal shooting by Waco police clouded by lack of video

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 5:10 PM

WACO, Texas

A lack of video footage has stirred controversy around a Waco police shooting of a 37-year-old black motorist earlier this month.

The Waco Herald-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xgnllX ) that the city's police department has not produced any dash-cam footage of the incident, and has suggested there may be none because the officers involved were in an unmarked car that may not have had a camera.

Officers pulled over Kerry Demars Bradley on August 1 to execute a drug search warrant. Police later said that officers shot at Bradley after he intentionally plowed into an officer in a getaway attempt.

Family members and protesters have accused police of shooting first and causing a wounded Bradley to lose control of his SUV. The protesters shut down a Waco City Council meeting with chants Tuesday.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video