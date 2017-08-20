More Politics News

Democratic governor candidates take jabs at Gov. Doug Ducey

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 4:35 PM

PHOENIX

Democrats in the state of Arizona got their first side-by-side look at the candidates vying for their nomination for governor.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2ihcvJX ) hundreds of Democrats filled an auditorium Saturday to hear state Sen. Steve Farley of Tucson and Arizona State University education-leadership professor David Garcia of Phoenix speak about everything from public education to Confederate monuments.

The one-hour forum, hosted by the Maricopa County Democratic Party, was the first of the 2018 cycle, kicking off Arizona Democrats' first competitive primary for governor since 2002.

Both candidates took shots at current Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Republican-controlled Legislature for what they described as inadequate funding of public education and teachers, as well as the governor's connections to the political network funded by the billionaire Koch brothers.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video