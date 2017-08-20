Wyoming education plan released

The Wyoming Department of Education has released the state's elementary and secondary education plan that is required under a new federal law.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow this past week signed the plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act and will submit it to the U.S. Department of Education. The state department also will distribute the new plan to Wyoming's 48 school districts.
Education Department spokeswoman Kari Eakins tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle (http://bit.ly/2vKl6cZ ) that the federal government required all states to submit a state plan no later than Sept. 18 to continue to receive federal education funds.
When former President Barack Obama signed the Every Student Succeeds Act into law in 2015, it replaced the previous No Child Left Behind legislation.
