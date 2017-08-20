Minot community leader, father of US Sen. John Hoeven dies

A longtime Minot banker and father of U.S. Sen. John Hoeven is being remembered as a community supporter who served in numerous organizations and help develop low-income housing for elderly residents.
John "Jack" Hoeven died Saturday at age 87. His funeral is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Minot.
The Minot Daily News reports that Hoeven helped build Minot's First Western Bank & Trust from a local start-up in 1964 to a full-service financial center. His avid support of golf and baseball are shown in two complexes named for him, the Jack Hoeven Wee Links and Jack Hoeven Baseball Complex
Hoeven also was active in the Republican Party.
A native of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Hoeven graduated from Dartmouth College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 to 1955.
