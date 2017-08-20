Albuquerque police investigating officer-involved shooting

One person was shot and injured by an Albuquerque Police Department officer after police fielded calls that someone was threatening people with a gun.
Police Department spokesman Simon Drobik says multiple reports were received Saturday that an individual was walking and pointing a gun at people.
Drobik says at least one shot was fired by at least one responding officer.
Drobik did not say what prompted the officer to fire, but did say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
The names of the person shot and the officer who fired at the suspect have not been released. Police say they are waiting on the officer's statement on the incident.
The person shot was taken to a hospital. The individual's condition was unknown.
The shooting is under investigation.
