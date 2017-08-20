More Politics News

Village council investigates damage to historic burial sites

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 1:58 PM

MARIEMONT, Ohio

A suburb near Cincinnati is asking experts how to protect historic Native American burial grounds after they were found damaged.

The Mariemont Village Council voted Monday to temporarily ban the public from the park trail where the burial mounds are located.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2x1Dyv9 ) Mariemont also formed a committee to look at what is happening to sites that run along the Whiskey Run Creek trail that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The trail was extended about a year and a half ago and it has attracted more people to the area.

University of Cincinnati archaeologist Kenneth Tankersley says this has resulted in damage to two Native American burial mounds and to old pioneer gristmill and whiskey distillery sites.

