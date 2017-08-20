More Politics News

Pennsylvania running out of options for cash to pay bills

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

August 20, 2017 1:37 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Top state officials say Pennsylvania's deficit-strapped government is rapidly approaching a more severe stage in its seven-week-old budget stalemate.

Without a loan or an emergency revenue package, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf may have to start deciding which bills to pay and which to postpone.

Wolf's office isn't answering questions about contingency plans, saying only that it is monitoring cash flow and waiting for the House of Representatives to return to Harrisburg to complete a revenue package.

Meanwhile, state officials say the Wolf administration is seeking to borrow money from off-budget state programs.

Time is ticking.

Treasurer Joe Torsella projects that the state's main bank account will fall $1.6 billion in the negative by mid-September. Without a cash infusion, it's projected to remain in negative territory until next spring.

