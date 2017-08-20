Vermont Guard chief condemns racism

The head of the Vermont National Guard is joining other military service leaders in condemning racism following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Maj. Gen. Steven Cray told the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2fXAc9n ) that racism "has absolutely no place in our organization." He says the Guard relies on "people to the right and people to the left, potentially in life-threatening situations," referring to how military members must trust their comrades.
Cray said Friday that dignity, respect, and treating people fairly are core values of the Guard.
Earlier this week, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a 1977 graduate of St. Michael's College, said there's "no place for racism and bigotry in the U.S. military or in the United States as a whole" in an interview posted online by Voice of America.
Comments