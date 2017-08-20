Plenty at stake in jury selection for Menendez trial

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, center, takes questions after a news conference talking about flood insurance, in Union Beach, N.J. Menendez faces multiple bribery and fraud counts for allegedly accepting gifts and campaign contributions from a longtime friend in exchange for pressuring government officials on behalf of the friend’s business interests. Opening statements are scheduled for Sept. 6. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo