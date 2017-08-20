More Politics News

Army report on fatal Fort Hood training largely redacted

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 12:46 PM

FORT HOOD, Texas

An investigative report on a 2016 Fort Hood training exercise that resulted in the deaths of eight soldiers and one West Point cadet broadly outlines how the accident occurred but redacts all findings, autopsy reports and recommendations.

The Killeen Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vQ0Pmf ) that the Army's Combat Readiness Center report released Friday says that the exercise was planned well in advance but the convoy of four military vehicles involved in the training was delayed by heavy rain. A military vehicle carrying 12 leading the convoy rolled over in a low-water crossing and drifted away.

Three of the soldiers were able to free themselves and were eventually rescued. The remaining soldiers in the convoy attempted to rescue the other nine, but the current was too strong to safely enter.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video