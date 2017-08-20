More Politics News

North Carolina county barred from using polling site

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 12:06 PM

KING, N.C.

State authorities have barred a North Carolina county using a polling site where a candidate also has been banned from the property.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Stokes County elections board voted last week to keep the American Legion building in King as a voting site even though a King City Council candidate is banned from the property.

The State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement then barred use of the American Legion building for voting.

State and federal law prohibits a site being used for voting if a person has banned from the site. The American Legion banned candidate Steven Hewitt, who sued over a Christian flag being flown at a veterans' memorial and a statue of a soldier kneeling at a cross. The lawsuit was settled in 2015.

