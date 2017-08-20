More Politics News

Rally to oppose white supremacy takes place Sunday in Maine

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 11:23 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A day after thousands of counterprotesters chanted ant-Nazi slogans and upstaged a "free speech rally" in Boston, demonstrators are also gathering in Portland, Maine, to oppose white supremacy.

The rally takes place Sunday.

Mary Halsted, of the Maine People's Alliance, says "we have to oppose white supremacy and make it clear that Maine is for all of us."

The Maine Democratic Party is a co-sponsor of the event. Chairman Phil Bartlett says diversity is the country's greatest strength, and "any words or actions that suggest otherwise are un-American." He says "we must — and will — stand up for equality and justice and speak out against hate and bigotry."

About 500 people also marched against racism in Kittery on Saturday, following a deadly white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video