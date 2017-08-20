Alaska Legislature looks into social media blocking

The Alaska Legislature's Division of Legal and Research Services recently addressed legislator's right to block users or suppress comments on social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2ihL7LP ) at the request of Alaska Rep. Scott Kawasaki, Legislative Counsel Megan Wallace created a report looking into whether blocking a user or suppressing the ability for a user to comment imposes an unconstitutional restriction on that user's speech or ability to participate in a limited public forum.
Kawasaki says the issue is a constitutional gray area. He says because social media is a fairly new form of communication, the legal and research services cannot give a solid opinion until the courts look over it.
Wallace says there is no case law governing the issue in Alaska.
