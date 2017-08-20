More Politics News

Georgia police chief retiring after 33 years at department

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 11:13 AM

BRUNSWICK, Ga.

A veteran Georgia police chief is retiring after serving in the same department for more than three decades.

News outlets report Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering (DORE-ing) confirmed he will leave his post in coastal Brunswick at the end of September.

Doering began his career with Glynn County police more than 33 years ago. He has served as chief since December 2003.

Doering called his police career "a joyous experience" and said he plans to "continue to serve our community as best I can."

As Glynn County police chief, Doering oversaw a department with a $10 million budget and 130 personnel, including 122 sworn police officers.

