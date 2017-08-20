More Politics News

New calls for removal of Confederate symbols in Florida city

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 11:11 AM

OCALA, Fla.

Officials in a central Florida city are considering new calls to remove Confederate symbols from public land.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that representatives from the NAACP on Tuesday will ask Marion County officials to remove the symbols from government-owned land.

At issue is a Confederate flag flying near the county history museum and a soldier statue in the Ocala-Marion Veterans Memorial Park.

The renewed call for the symbols' removal comes after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white-nationalist and neo-Nazi rally ended up with a woman dead and dozens injured.

Since the violence, Confederate statues have come down in Gainesville and Durham, North Carolina.

In Marion County, the Confederate flag flies in a display with other flags that represent the various powers that have ruled Florida throughout history.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

