New calls for removal of Confederate symbols in Florida city

Officials in a central Florida city are considering new calls to remove Confederate symbols from public land.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that representatives from the NAACP on Tuesday will ask Marion County officials to remove the symbols from government-owned land.
At issue is a Confederate flag flying near the county history museum and a soldier statue in the Ocala-Marion Veterans Memorial Park.
The renewed call for the symbols' removal comes after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white-nationalist and neo-Nazi rally ended up with a woman dead and dozens injured.
Since the violence, Confederate statues have come down in Gainesville and Durham, North Carolina.
In Marion County, the Confederate flag flies in a display with other flags that represent the various powers that have ruled Florida throughout history.
