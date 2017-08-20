Dakota State to make 'major announcement' at building event

A South Dakota public university that bills itself as a national leader in cybersecurity is set to make a "major announcement" at the unveiling of a multi-million dollar new technology building.
Top officials plan to attend the Sunday celebration for the new Beacom Institute of Technology at Dakota State University. Deep-pocketed donors T. Denny Sanford and Miles Beacom are also reportedly expected to attend.
Sen. Mike Rounds' office beforehand teased a "groundbreaking" cybersecurity initiative announcement. The Board of Regents has a meeting scheduled that day to discuss construction at the university, which could offer a glimpse into the news.
The undisclosed announcement and unveiling of the $11.4 million technology institute on the Madison campus come after the school has pushed to be among the best cyber educators in the nation.
