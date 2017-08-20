More Politics News

Dakota State to make 'major announcement' at building event

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 11:08 AM

MADISON, S.D.

A South Dakota public university that bills itself as a national leader in cybersecurity is set to make a "major announcement" at the unveiling of a multi-million dollar new technology building.

Top officials plan to attend the Sunday celebration for the new Beacom Institute of Technology at Dakota State University. Deep-pocketed donors T. Denny Sanford and Miles Beacom are also reportedly expected to attend.

Sen. Mike Rounds' office beforehand teased a "groundbreaking" cybersecurity initiative announcement. The Board of Regents has a meeting scheduled that day to discuss construction at the university, which could offer a glimpse into the news.

The undisclosed announcement and unveiling of the $11.4 million technology institute on the Madison campus come after the school has pushed to be among the best cyber educators in the nation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video