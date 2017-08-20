More Politics News

Deputies use special software to track opiate overdoses

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 11:02 AM

NAPLES, Fla.

As an opioid epidemic tightens its grip on towns, cities, counties and states across the country, one Florida law enforcement agency is turning to tech to try to stem the tide locally and prevent the rise of heroin overdoses.

Earlier this year, Collier County Sheriff's Office started using software to track fatal and non-fatal heroin overdoses in the county located in southwest Florida. The goal is to create a real-time hot-spot map that shows first responders where the drug overdoses are occurring.

Nationwide, more than 145 agencies currently use the mapping program, but Collier County is the first in Florida.

The Naples Daily News reports the map will help deputies spot trends faster — like tainted drugs flooding certain areas.

