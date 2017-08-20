More Politics News

Police officer shoots suspect during fight in Fla.

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 10:47 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

Authorities in Florida say a police officer is on administrative leave following the shooting of a suspect.

The Tampa Police Department says in a statement that the officer shot the man during an altercation Sunday morning.

Two officers were called to the scene for a report that two men were trespassing in a vacant house.

One of the men got into a fight with the two officers, and one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the man.

The police agency says the officer feared for his life.

The officers weren't injured, and the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital.

The police agency says it doesn't know the condition of the man, who wasn't immediately identified.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video