South Dakota hopes for quick loss in internet case

The state of South Dakota is hoping to quickly lose a case against three internet companies.
The Argus Leader reports that the state Supreme Court has set oral arguments for later this month in the state's lawsuit against the internet retailers in its bid to force the companies to pay sales taxes.
A loss would allow the state to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which could be heard by the court in its next session if the state ruling is quick enough.
The state is asking the court to overturn a 1992 federal ruling that says internet companies don't have to collect and remit state sales taxes if they don't have a physical presence in the state. The ruling came before the internet boom.
