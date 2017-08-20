More Politics News

Egyptian MP steps back from call to extend president's term

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 10:05 AM

CAIRO

The Egyptian lawmaker behind a call to amend the constitution to extend the president's term by two years says the change won't apply to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's current four-year term.

El-Sissi has 10 months left in his first term in office. He is barred by the constitution from serving more than two four-year terms.

Any amendment to the relevant clause in the 2014 charter must be approved in a nationwide referendum.

In a partial turnaround, lawmaker Ismail Nasreldeen says in comments published Sunday the proposed amendment will apply to the next president.

El-Sissi is widely expected to run in 2018.

His predecessor, the Islamist Mohammed Morsi, was overthrown by the military after a year in office. Hosni Mubarak ruled for nearly 30 years until the 2011 uprising.

