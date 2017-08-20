FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to the media following a town hall meeting in Hillsboro, Mo. McCaskill during the August Senate break is holding town halls in dozens of small towns and cities. She is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states won by President Donald Trump, and political scientists say she’ll need rural support to win.
FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to the media following a town hall meeting in Hillsboro, Mo. McCaskill during the August Senate break is holding town halls in dozens of small towns and cities. She is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states won by President Donald Trump, and political scientists say she’ll need rural support to win. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to the media following a town hall meeting in Hillsboro, Mo. McCaskill during the August Senate break is holding town halls in dozens of small towns and cities. She is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states won by President Donald Trump, and political scientists say she’ll need rural support to win. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo

More Politics News

McCaskill reaching out to rural Missouri ahead of election

By SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

August 20, 2017 10:00 AM

CUBA, Mo.

Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding another round of town halls in rural, Republican strongholds as she gears up for a competitive re-election campaign in 2018.

McCaskill during the August Senate break is holding town halls in dozens of small towns and cities. She is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states won by President Donald Trump, and political scientists say she'll need rural support to win.

McCaskill tried to make inroads in rural Missouri during her successful 2006 and 2012 campaigns, too.

But Republicans are mocking her outreach in rural areas, saying she's not the best candidate for voters in those places.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video