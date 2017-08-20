Merrimack County to launch drug court

New Hampshire's Merrimack County will soon be getting a drug court diversion program, joining six other counties that already have such programs.
Officials hope to start the court diversion program for high-risk, non-violent offenders in early September.
Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau tells the Concord Monitor (http://bit.ly/2wegQ6r ) that people in the criminal justice and treatment communities work together to identify repeat offenders who have been "recycled through the system three, four, or more times with tougher sanctions imposed each time, but no changes in their behavior."
Participants stay prison but are under supervision including drug testing, counseling, weekly court sessions and community service.
