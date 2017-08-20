More Politics News

Connecticut tax-free shopping week begins Sunday

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 9:11 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut's sales-tax-free week kicks off this weekend as parents and students get ready for the new school year.

The 17th annual tax holiday begins Sunday and runs through Saturday. Most clothing and footwear priced under $100 will be exempt from Connecticut's sales tax of 6.35 percent.

Officials say the state will lose an estimated $4 million in tax revenue during the week.

State Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says the tax holiday offers an important break for families, and many stores also will be offering back-to-school discounts.

