Massachusetts Gov. Baker headlines Rhode Island GOP event

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is heading to Rhode Island looking to inspire his fellow Republicans.
Baker is the headliner at a Republican Party of Rhode Island fundraising cocktail reception scheduled for Monday night at The Hope Club in Providence.
Party Chairman Brandon Bell calls Baker "the most popular governor in the nation," and indeed Baker has rated highly in several national polls.
Bell contrasted Baker with Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and what he called her "failing leadership."
Bell says Baker has made Massachusetts one of the top 10 most business-friendly states in the country and has created many more jobs than Raimondo.
Baker and Raimondo have a cordial relationship and attended each other's inaugurations.
