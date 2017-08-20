More Politics News

Woman fined $20K for phony bomb threat to daycare center

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 9:03 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

A lawyer must pay a $20,000 fine for making a bomb threat to a daycare center at the federal courthouse in Syracuse.

Jacqueline Jones of Syracuse pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor false reporting of an incident. She admitted she called in a bomb threat to the daycare center in February 2015 because she wanted to avoid a contentious court hearing.

Prosecutors say the threat caused fear and chaos in the daycare, where there were 70 children.

Jones was sentenced to a year of probation and a $20,000 fine, but avoided jail time. Prosecutors had recommended six months in jail.

